Why Sylvester Stallone's Relationship With Richard Gere Is So Heated

Arguably two of the biggest actors of the late 20th century, upmarket romantic lead Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone of "Rocky" fame have had a mutual dislike of each other for a long time. Their feud allegedly began when the pair were filming "The Lords of Flatbush." The film came out in 1974, but Stallone shared an anecdote regarding it over 30 years later in 2006 after being asked about it by a fan via Ain't It Cool News.

He revealed that the role of Chico was meant to go to Gere, but the two of them didn't get on. "He would strut around in his oversized motorcycle jacket like he was the baddest knight at the round table," Stallone said of Gere. After filming a fake fight scene where Stallone says Gere got "carried away," tension came to a head during lunchtime on set. According to Stallone, Gere ate a messy meal next to Stallone and spilled some on him. "I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car," the "Rocky" star said. "The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay. Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me."