Who Inherited MF DOOM's Estate After He Died?

Like many aspects of his life, the death of rapper MF DOOM (aka Daniel Dumile Thompson) was for a long time shrouded in mystery. His wife Jasmine officially announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve 2020, but the rapper had actually passed away two months earlier on Halloween, a revelation that confused some fans, particularly as his social media channels had remained active after that time. However, some fans on Reddit claimed that it was actually the rapper's wife who was in charge of his social media accounts, which was proved correct in the aftermath of his death.

Few details are known of Dumile's family — as his masked persona would suggest, he tended to keep his personal life private. In a hearing held after his untimely death, his wife, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, confirmed they had five children together (per Leeds Live). Tragically, one of their children, a son named King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, died of unknown causes in 2017 at the age of 14. Dumile's brother and fellow rapper in the 1990s hip-hop group KMD died in 1993 in a traffic collision. It is to be assumed that his inheritors are thus his wife and four surviving children, with Jasmine — whom Dumile's official website describes as his business partner — currently in control of his estate and spearheading legal action required to protect his legacy.