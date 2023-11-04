Tragic Details About MF DOOM's Death That Emerged In 2023

The Leeds Live report into the hearing revealed that the rapper known as MF DOOM died at the city's St. James' Hospital. Per another Leeds Live report two days later, the cause of death was a lack of oxygen to the brain — cerebral hypoxia — due to respiratory arrest brought on by angioedema, a sudden swelling of the face and tongue. This condition was caused by an adverse reaction the musician had to ACE inhibitors, a form of blood pressure medication that he had just been prescribed — and taken two doses of.

The reaction caused him to enter the hospital's accident and emergency ward. In the hearing, his wife said Dumile was left in a poorly prepared waiting room that she says "wasn't set up." She claimed that her husband was forced to call her because he couldn't get medical attention as his emergency buzzer was out of his reach. She then called hospital staff on a second phone to compel them to give Dumile additional treatment.

The report revealed that at one point the rapper attempted to get out of bed but collapsed on the floor, and there was a two-hour delay in his receiving medication to alleviate his swelling. He was then put on a respirator but died soon after. Tragically, the report also states that Jasmine was unable to visit her husband while he was in the hospital due to restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.