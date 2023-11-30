Henry Kissinger, Diplomat And Statesman, Dead At 100

Henry Kissinger remained active in politics into his 90s. When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, for instance, Kissinger stated that U.S. presidents such as Obama were too passive in regards to their foreign policy, as well as "burdened by the alleged sins of the past," as PBS states. In this article, Kissinger was likened to a specter in the room of political discussions even if he wasn't there. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he stated in Financial Times, "I think the geopolitical situation globally will undergo significant changes after the Ukraine war is over." He also stated that the U.S. will have to think in terms of its balance of power with Russia and China, saying, "I think it is unwise to take an adversarial position to two adversaries in a way that drives them together."

In Kissinger's personal life, he was married twice and had two children with his first wife, Ann Fleischer. Kissinger was married to his second wife, Nancy Kissinger, from 1972 until his death.

Now that Henry Kissinger is gone, it might be possible to gain a better perspective on his role in history, international policymaking, and how he should be regarded in the future. His impact was so thorough, though, regardless of anyone's personal opinion of him, that objectivity may take some time. In the end, it might just prove impossible to separate the United State's political identity from his shadow.