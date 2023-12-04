What Different Religions Say About Marijuana And Its Use

With the rise of both medical and recreational marijuana in recent years, many people have begun reconsidering the plant's role in their lives and society at large. While just a few years ago, it was illegal practically everywhere and even the thought of discussing pot in the open was somewhat taboo, things have undoubtedly changed by today.

For many religious adherents, the idea of voluntarily using marijuana is the complete antithesis of pious and righteous behavior, while others see it as the best way to reach spiritual enlightenment. At the same time, there are countless others who do not see the issue as related, and feel marijuana use and religion are not necessarily intertwined.

Unfortunately, for most people looking for definitive interpretations as to their religion's take on marijuana, it's hard to find a straightforward answer. For the most part, ancient religious texts are mum on the use of marijuana, and they largely do not directly address how it should be handled or looked at. Still, there are many clues that can be used to determine which way a religion leans, and some of the answers might surprise you. From the Baha'i Faith to Taoism, this is what different religions say about marijuana and its use.