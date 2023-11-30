Shane MacGowan's Relationship With Sinead O'Connor (And Why She Once Reported Him To The Police)

When she reported Shane MacGowan to the police for heroin in 1999, Sinead O'Connor insisted that it was out of concern for her friend and colleague. "I love Shane, and it makes me angry to see him destroy himself selfishly in front of those who love him," she said at the time (per The Irish Times). MacGowan didn't initially see it that way. "At the time I was furious, obviously," he said in a later interview, stressing that he didn't recommend that anyone report their friends to the authorities (per the Irish Mirror). But he also said that he was grateful to O'Connor for her actions that day, and that it hadn't ended their friendship. "It ended my relationship with heroin," he said.

The two remained close friends — close enough that O'Connor named her son Shane after MacGowan. But O'Connor remained concerned about his issues with addiction. She was quoted in 2021's "A Furious Devotion: The Authorised Story of Shane MacGowan" as bemoaning her friend's bed-ridden state, still using drugs and alcohol and refusing to go into the hospital for mobility issues because "he gave up." The comments sparked a polite but strong rebuttal from MacGowan's wife through The Irish Sun.

Despite the exchange of words, MacGowan was quick to offer his sympathy when O'Connor's son and his namesake died of suicide in 2022. "Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people," he wrote on X. "I pray that you can be comforted & find strength, healing & peace in your own sorrow & loss."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).