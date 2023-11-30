Who Is Shane MacGowan's Wife, Victoria Mary Clarke?

Fans around the world were heartbroken on November 30, 2023, when the Irish folk punk band The Pogues posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the worst news: their longtime singer and lyricist, Shane MacGowan, had died at the age of 65. He had suffered from ill-health for many years having been a heavy drinker since childhood, according to The Guardian.

First among those the band sent their condolences and good wishes to was Victoria Mary Clarke, MacGowan's wife who had been in a relationship with the legendary vocalist for almost 40 years by the time of his death. Mary Clarke was a near-constant presence in MacGowan's life both publicly and privately, and remained the main source of information for fans concerned about his declining health. In a dedication to him written on her Instagram page at the time of his death, Mary Clarke wrote: "I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ... and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures."

The couple had no children, but as well as Victoria the Pogues singer was survived by several family members including his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, and, per the band's statement, many friends who, like his fans, shall feel his loss.