Who Is Shane MacGowan's Wife, Victoria Mary Clarke?
Fans around the world were heartbroken on November 30, 2023, when the Irish folk punk band The Pogues posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the worst news: their longtime singer and lyricist, Shane MacGowan, had died at the age of 65. He had suffered from ill-health for many years having been a heavy drinker since childhood, according to The Guardian.
First among those the band sent their condolences and good wishes to was Victoria Mary Clarke, MacGowan's wife who had been in a relationship with the legendary vocalist for almost 40 years by the time of his death. Mary Clarke was a near-constant presence in MacGowan's life both publicly and privately, and remained the main source of information for fans concerned about his declining health. In a dedication to him written on her Instagram page at the time of his death, Mary Clarke wrote: "I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love ... and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures."
The couple had no children, but as well as Victoria the Pogues singer was survived by several family members including his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, and, per the band's statement, many friends who, like his fans, shall feel his loss.
A lifelong love
Shane MacGowan first met his future wife Victoria Mary Clarke in a London pub in 1984, per The Irish Mirror, just as The Pogues were beginning to attract a sizeable following for their singular unique blend of Celtic rock and folk. MacGowan was already a minor celebrity on the London pub music scene, and Mary Clarke had reportedly gone with her boyfriend at the time to see his band play.
She was just 16 at the time, and MacGowan was already in his mid-20s. The pair didn't officially start dating until four years later, but Mary Clarke has described their first interaction as a memorable encounter, with the Pogues vocalist accosting her at the bar and telling her to buy him and his bandmate Spider — a neighbor of Mary Clarke's — a drink. Mary Clarke told RSVP Live that MacGowan looked "extraordinary," and that she couldn't resist his charisma. Their relationship was cemented by the fact they were both romantics. They were eventually married in a private ceremony in Stockholm, Denmark, in 2018. Three days before his death, Mary Clarke shared a previously unseen photograph of their wedding day to celebrate their fifth anniversary, per The Independent.
Victoria Mary Clarke is a successful writer and artist
Victoria Mary Clarke's relationship with the beloved Irish singer Shane MacGowan has ensured that she has become a highly visible public figure in her homeland, and she has built up a large following of friends, fans, and admirers on social media over the years. She often used her accounts on platforms such as Instagram to share updates on her husband and his health.
But Mary Clarke is also a talented artist in her own right. A famous author, she wrote one of the definitive books on her husband's life, "A Drink with Shane MacGowan," but her interests are also esoteric; she published a book on the subject of angels, and she designs and sells various angel-related pieces of art in her online shop. Mary Clarke was especially visible in 2009 when she starred alongside her husband in the RTE One TV show "Victoria and Shane Grow their Own," a lighthearted look at the couple's attempts to grow vegetables in their garden.