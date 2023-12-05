The Bizarre Legend Of The New England Cryptid, The Egopantis

Why is it that so many cryptids, backwoods beasties, and lurking creatures from local tales have such lame names? Bigfoot: That's a bit too on the nose — it's got big feet. Mothman: A man that's also a moth. Goatman: A man that's also a goat. Frogman: A man that's also a frog. The Jersey Devil: That one guy from "Jersey Shore" called "The Issue" or something. Maybe "Chupacabra" sounds exotic and cool unless you speak Spanish, in which case "goat sucker" isn't too intimidating. Olgoï-Khorkhoï the "Mongolian Death Worm" is better, until you realize it's probably just a snake. And then there's (drumroll) the Egopantis: A name that will never make sense no matter what way you slice it.

Here's the scene, as Atlas Obscura and the "Paranormal 60" podcast describe: Back in the late 1700s one Nathaniel Smith was fishing in the woods near Shirley, Massachusetts, a tiny town with a population of less than 7000 as of 2022. As the story goes, some "mighty and terrifying" creature had been hanging out in the area being generally scary. Smith, musket in hand, kicks in the door to the local Bull Run Restaurant and brandishes the head of the beast. "I did it!" he cries. "I slayed the ... uh ... Egopants — I mean pantis! I wounded it, and it charged at me from across the brook. And then I delivered the killing blow. You see? Just don't touch it, because the paint is still drying."