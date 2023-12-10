The Untold Truth Of The Gabor Sisters

While the ever-so-frequent rotating door that was a Gabor marriage regularly made headlines throughout the sisters' lives, there were some other and lesser-known matrimonial matches that were attempted behind the scenes.

The most famous, and rather unsettling, example had to be when Jolie Gabor tried to set a future match between Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was only 12 years old at the time, and the Prince of Wales and future King of Britain, Edward VIII. In her 1991 autobiography, "One Lifetime is Not Enough," Zsa Zsa remembers the event at the beginning of the book. By chance, her mother saw the then-Prince of Wales with his future wife, Wallis Simpson, at the Ritz Hotel in Budapest. Jolie was so impressed with the way Edward doted on Simpson that she immediately sought to arrange a possible marriage between him and Zsa Zsa. "Dazzled by this display of princely devotion, my mother promptly wrote to Buckingham Palace, informing the Prince that, on his return from Hungary, he should consider marrying her tiny daughter Zsa Zsa as soon as she came of age."

According to Darwin Porter's book, "Those Glamorous Gabors: Bombshells From Budapest," this encounter between Jolie and Edward did indeed happen, with the former even going so far as to give a letter and photo of a young Zsa Zsa to the prince. "I told him that you were growing more beautiful every day, and that in just a few years, you'd be one of the most dazzling beauties of Europe, fit to sit on his throne as Queen of England when he becomes King."