The Only 5 Congressmen Expelled From The House Of Representatives Before George Santos

The resolution came from a fellow Missourian. It was July 13, 1861, and John Bullock Clark, a Missouri Democrat, was about to be the first member of the House of Representatives in history to be expelled. Rep. Francis Blair read his resolution accusing Clark of treason. Since Clark had "taken up arms against the Government of the United States," he had "forfeited all right to sit as a Representative" and should be "expelled and declared to be no longer a Member of this House" Blair proposed, per "Hinds' Precedents of the House of Representatives of the United ..., Volume 2."

It wasn't hard to prove. By the time of the resolution, Clark had already fought as a Confederate at the Battle of Boonville. In fact, he hadn't even bothered to come to Washington D.C. to be sworn in. The vote was 94 to 45. Clark was the first, but not the last that year. The House ousted two other representatives who'd sided with the South during the Civil War — John Reid and Henry Burnett. It would be nearly 120 years until the next congressman got the ax. In 1980, an FBI sting nabbed Michael Myers, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, which ended his Congressional career. James Traficant was the fifth representative to get the boot before George Santos, whom the House expelled on December 1, 2023. Traficant, an Ohio Democrat, found himself on the chopping block following federal bribery and related convictions in 2002.