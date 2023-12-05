The Controversial Billionaire That Owns Many Of Hitler's Paintings And Memorabilia

The businessman Harlan Crow first came to prominence in the late 1980s, when he became involved in the vast real estate empire founded by his father, Trammel Crow, in Dallas, Texas in 1948. Thanks primarily to his success in the real estate business, Trammel Crow is believed to have accrued an immense fortune worth an estimated $500 million, which, in an age before the number of billionaires increased across the globe, made him one of the richest men of his age, and placed him at No. 26 on Forbes' first rich list in 1982. His son, Harlan, has managed the fortune he inherited with aplomb in the decades since, and though sources disagree as to the exact value of his assets, he is often described as a billionaire.

But while Harlan Crow's business acumen has never been in doubt, he has nevertheless grown into a controversial figure in recent years. The magnate has long been one of the most prominent donors to the Republican Party but has come under fire for numerous gifts that he has bestowed on his friend, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (via Forbes). Crow reportedly paid for numerous luxury holidays for Thomas, and is said to have helped fund his grandnephew's schooling. Critics have claimed that such gifts were not properly disclosed. Harlan Crow has also raised eyebrows after it was revealed that he is a keen collector of historical memorabilia, and has a large collection of items related to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party of Germany, with some asking why the billionaire is preoccupied with such a heinous fascist leader.