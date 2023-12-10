The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Rainn Wilson

Bears. Beets. "Battlestar Galactica." It's entirely possible that of all the characters on "The Office," Dwight Schrute is the most relatable. That's not necessarily because everyone who uses it as their go-to comfort show necessarily believes they are him, but let's be honest: We all know that guy.

At the same time, though, he's tough to pin down. In an interview with Collider, Rainn Wilson talked about his favorite Dwight Schrute moment, and it's a pretty touching one. It's the episode where Dwight hosts Jim and Pam at his B&B, and Wilson explained: "There's a moment when he's really emotional and Jim gives him some words of kindness and empathy, and then he doesn't notice it but Jim has left. He reaches out and Jim's not there and he looks around. To me, that moment perfectly encapsulated what we did on 'The Office.' It's a Chekhovian, priceless little human misconnection that was really special."

Since "The Office" ended, Wilson has been busy. He's been in movies, he's been writing books, and perhaps most importantly, he's been reaching out to people to share some of the insights he's learned on his own journey. And it's been a heck of a trip. While Wilson has given only a bit of insight into his own traumatic childhood — he once told Maxim that his parents would lock him in a vending machine if they couldn't find a babysitter, in a weird, that-can't-possibly-be-true anecdote — but honestly? That might be the least bizarre part of a heartbreaking tale.