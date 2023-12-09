What School Was Really Like During Colonial Times

The modern United States would likely be a very different place — or perhaps wouldn't exist at all — if it weren't for school. Literacy was of vital importance to the 17th-century Puritan settlers who made their way to New England to establish a religious colony far from the perceived indulgences of European Christianity. How else could they read the Bible for themselves if they and their children didn't know their letters? Later on in the colonial period, the highly educated Founding Fathers (of which George Washington was a notable self-taught exception) used their advanced learning and ties to the highly intellectual and secular Enlightenment to justify the American Revolution and the formation of a new nation.

School in the American colonies was a hodgepodge of teachers, buildings, and opportunities. Some students would have done most of their learning at home and more or less stopped there. Others, especially in places that required communities to provide for basic education, would have made it to a schoolroom, where instructors of varying quality taught them reading, math, and more. Those schoolmasters were also tasked with shaping their students into upstanding citizens — sometimes with the rather harsh application of a switch.

Some students made learning a facet of their lives, but many were required to take time off to help their families, especially during busy agricultural seasons. Others, like girls and Black students, faced serious barriers in the colonial education system. However it happened, the reality of colonial school may surprise you.