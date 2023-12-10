Here's Who Inherited Liberace's Money After He Died

American pianist Liberace, known for his gaudy stage outfits as much as his piano playing, died on February 4, 1987. The larger-than-life performer was 67 at the time of his death, caused by complications from AIDS. Per UPI, Liberace made his final will on January 22, 1987, less than one month before his death. He was said to have been worth $115 million, though the true extent of Liberace's assets is difficult to discern due to his flamboyant personality and tendency to exaggerate. Per the Los Angeles Times, the bulk of Liberace's estate went to the Liberace Foundation for the Creative and Performing Arts, which was founded in 1976.

He also left his sister, his dogs, his manager, his companion, and his maid various sums of money and items. However, an ugly legal battle began when Ina Liberace, Lester Liberace, Harry Liberace, and Rudolph Liberace Jr., all children of his brother Rudy who had passed 20 years prior, were left out of the will. Intriguingly, per the Los Angeles Times, their mother Isabel was gifted one of the entertainer's homes located in North Hollywood.