What Happened To Benita Alexander After Her Relationship With Paolo Macchiarini?

Veteran journalist Benita Alexander has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, 17 years of which she spent in network television. Her long-form reports and breaking news stories were so well respected by her colleagues and impactful with audiences that by the early 2010s she was working as a producer for NBC's flagship current affairs show "Dateline." It was here, though that Alexander's life took an unexpected turn.

In 2013, she interviewed Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, a pioneering surgeon specializing in tracheotomies. Alexander was struggling with her second marriage at the time and found that she and her subject were growing increasingly close (per Vanity Fair). Soon, the two were in a relationship, and while publicly Alexander was reporting in glowing terms about Macchiarini's groundbreaking work, privately she was in the middle of a whirlwind romance with the surgeon.

However, not everything was quite as it seemed. Macchiarini, it turned out, was a fantasist and fraudster, who was later found to have lied about his qualifications and experience, his research, and the effectiveness of his treatments. Shockingly, his tracheotomies were later shown to be fatal in the vast majority of cases in which they were deployed. In the course of his criminal career, he needlessly took the lives of seven patients. He had also lied extensively to Alexander, proposing to her and promising a grand wedding that was to be officiated by the Pope. Since then, the journalist has made the story of the fraudulent romance the biggest of her career.