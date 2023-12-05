Where Is Disgraced Surgeon Paolo Macchiarini Today?

When a new technique is introduced in the medical field, the world takes notice, and this is exactly what happened to surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Born in 1958, the surgeon is best known for his work with the trachea and the Swiss-Italian surgeon enjoyed a sharp rise to fame in the late 2000s before it all came crashing down. Per The Guardian, Macchiarini became a notable figure in 2008 when he constructed an entirely new airway for a young woman using an artificial windpipe in a way that had never been done before. The surgery seemingly went well, and Macchiarini's fame continued to soar. However, behind the scenes, the surgeon was covering up a lot that would slowly start to come to light and begin his downfall.

In June 2023, Macchiarini was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by a Swedish appeals court. This followed numerous appals by Macchiarini himself, who previously managed to have charges dismissed prior to the above sentencing. As of October 2023, the Swedish Supreme Court ruled in favor of the appeals court sentencing Macchiarini. In November 2023, a Netflix docuseries called "Bad Surgeon: Love Under The Knife" brought new awareness to his story, and in December 2023 Macchiarini's story will be told once again on Peacock's "Dr. Death.