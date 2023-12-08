The Story Behind Blue Christmas And How It Became A Hit Song

Evoking a more melancholy feeling about the holiday season, "Blue Christmas" is a Christmas classic. Though the song initially made a mark in 1948, it became more known to the general public after Elvis Presley swooped in to do his version in 1957. However, quite a time evolved between when the song was first written and when it was recorded by Presley.

Per The Bulletin, "Blue Christmas" was written by Jay Johnson, who had previously written for popular radio shows of the era and additionally had his own program. One day, during his commute from Stamford to New York, he was inspired by the hit "White Christmas" to come up with the idea of feeling "blue" throughout the holiday season. He shared the lyrics with his friend Billy Hayes, who finished the song by adding the melody we know today. Music company Choice Music Co. published the song, which was first recorded by Doye O'Dell in 1948. Three new versions were released over the next few years, including the 1949 version by Hugo Winterhalter's Orchestra, which reached No. 9 on the charts.