Things Found In Richard Attenborough's Will

Richard Attenborough, the British filmmaker and actor, was very explicit about what he wanted after he died, from where his ashes were to be buried to who would benefit from his stellar art collection. On August 24, 2014, Attenborough passed away at age 90, according to the BBC. He was best known as an actor for such films as "The Great Escape" and "Jurassic Park" and as a director for the Oscar-winning biopic "Gandhi,"

His will stipulated that a third of his ashes were to be interred with the remains of his eldest daughter and his granddaughter who died in 2004 with the other two-thirds of his ashes to be scattered at two of his properties, per The Telegraph. His art collection was split between two museums, one in London and the other in his hometown of Leicester, and he left various amounts of money to the rest of his family, per Celebrity Archive.