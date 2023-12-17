The Biggest Scandals To Rock Country Music

The bluegrass-inspired country trio then known as the Dixie Chicks (later dropping the first word for its antebellum connotation) became one of the biggest country acts of the late 190s and early 2000s. And then almost instantly in March 2003, the Texas-based group lost a lot of fans and the support of the country establishment. Just before the George W. Bush administration controversially invaded Iraq on the hard-to-prove auspice that the country was illegally harboring weapons of mass destruction, lead Chick Natalie Maines said during a London concert (per CNN), "Just so you know, we're ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas."

The fallout came quickly. The radio conglomerate Cumulus told its stations to no longer play any Chicks songs, and within two weeks of Maines' remarks, the Chicks single "Travelin' Soldier" fell from No. 1 on Billboard's country singles to off the chart completely. Maines clarified her remarks in a statement issued two days after the London concert (via CMT). "I feel the president is ignoring the opinions of many in the U.S. and alienating the rest of the world. My comments were made in frustration, and one of the privileges of being an American is you are free to voice your own point of view." Days later, Maines publicly apologized to President Bush. It took three years for radio to bring back the Chicks, just in time for their album "Not Ready to Make Nice," with a title track that references the death threats the musicians had received.

