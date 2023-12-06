The Wild Amount Norman Lear Paid For A Copy Of The Declaration Of Independence

What does a renowned television producer responsible for some of the medium's most iconic characters do with his money? Does he carry on an ostentatious lifestyle? Invest his earnings back into his production company toward more lavish shows? If that producer is Norman Lear, it turns out that he buys a slice of American history.

Lear, who died in December 2023 at 101, was socially conscious even in his broadest work on television. His shows — "All in the Family" being the most famous of the lot — injected the hot-button issues of the 1970s deep into the American sitcom format. Lear's logic for doing so was simple. As he told NPR, "The more you get people to care when they laugh, they will laugh more. If you got them concerned or involved ... then you're funny."

Lear was dismissive of hyperbolic claims about his work's impact outside of television, and he never intended to be a contentious figure. But in the 1980s, to counter what he felt was an abuse of religion by right-wing evangelists, he founded the progressive nonprofit advocacy group People for the American Way (per AP, via ABC 7 Chicago). His personal fortune, estimated at north of $200 million at one time, was employed to support Democratic politicians. And in 2000, Lear put up big money to get his hands on an original copy of the Declaration of Independence — just to get it in front of the public.