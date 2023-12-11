The Story Of Ted Bundy's First Potential Victim, Ann Marie Burr

In 1986, Beverly Burr wrote a letter to Ted Bundy while he sat in prison and accused him of the crime. "What did you do with the tiny body?" she asked (via the Internet Archive). "God can forgive you." "I can certainly understand you doing everything you can to find your daughter," Bundy wrote back. "Unfortunately, you have been misled by what can only be called rumors about me." He denied any knowledge of her daughter's case. "At the time I was a normal 14-year-old boy," he wrote.

Just before his death, he spoke to Robert Keppel, a Washington state investigator, and again denied the crime. "No. Absolutely not," Bundy told Keppel (via "The Riverman: Ted Bundy and I Hunt for the Green River Killer"). "That's one of the few I wish that people would believe." Bundy said that in 1961 he lived across the city from the Burrs and although he had a newspaper route, it didn't include their neighborhood.

In 2011, the Tacoma Police Department sent evidence from the Burr case to the state crime lab hoping the agency could develop a DNA profile of the perpetrator and test against Bundy's DNA, which the FBI had taken from an old blood sample found years after his execution, per the Tacoma News Tribune. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough material to develop a profile. To this day, the case remains open, and Bundy, if he was behind Burr's disappearance, took the truth to his grave.