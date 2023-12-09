Everything We Know About Farrah Fawcett And Ryan O'Neal's Relationship

Farrah Fawcett, the '70s icon with blond feathered hair and a winning smile, lay slowly dying. Her on-again, off-again love Ryan O'Neal was by her side. It was April 13, 2009. "Am I going to make it?" she asked him (via "Both of Us: My Life with Farrah"). "Of course you're going to make it, and if not, I'm going with you," he responded. The couple had had a rollercoaster relationship that stretched across three decades. When they met in 1979, she was married to actor Lee Majors, and O'Neal was twice divorced with three children.

From the start, O'Neal and Fawcett's relationship was tabloid fodder. O'Neal had been friends with Majors, to whom Fawcett was still married when she and O'Neal began seeing each other. They stayed together for 17 years and had a child, Redmond, in 1985 before breaking up in 1997. But after doctors diagnosed O'Neal with leukemia in 2001, they again began dating. And in the end, when Fawcett died on the morning of June 25, 2009, from anal cancer, O'Neal was with her at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California.