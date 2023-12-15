The Unexpected Job Morgan Freeman Took At The 1964 World's Fair

The theme of the 1964-65 World's Fair in New York City was "Peace Through Understanding," but in many respects it seemed to echo the "World of Tomorrow" theme of 1939. Exhibits on display anticipated videoconferencing, touch-tone phones, and multiculturalism. Walt Disney debuted some of Disneyland's most famous attractions. And the world got its first look at the talents of Morgan Freeman.

Not that the fair was his big break. He was almost a decade away from gaining widespread public recognition through television and another few years out from full-blown movie stardom. Nor was the world's fair Freeman's first brush with performing. Per Kathleen Tracy's "Morgan Freeman: A Biography," Freeman got assigned to a school play after playing a schoolboy prank on a girl he had a crush on — and he enjoyed it so much that he kept at it through high school. But when he had a chance to study drama in college on a scholarship, Freeman chose to enlist in the Air Force instead.

The racism he encountered there convinced him to go back to his early performing dreams, and he moved out to Los Angeles and began acting studies in earnest. It was there he showed an aptitude for dance that led one teacher to encourage him to pursue it full-time, which led to a job with the Cabaret Union — a job for the World's Fair.