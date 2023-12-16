How Much Does The Average Autopsy Cost And Who Pays For It?

Certain unglamorous realities always seem to get left out of crime shows, movies, and even books. For instance: Who cleans up crime scenes when police have finished combing through them? Does someone just roll in with a bucket and mop, bumping Taylor Swift on their headphones? How much time do investigators spend tapping away annoying notes on computers back at the station before yawning their way to a late dinner? And how about money? How do budgets get drafted, allocated, and resolved per city, district, station, and so forth? Someone's making loads of documents, liaising with agencies and individuals, requesting services, etc. Nothing is free. And when it comes to assessing and evaluating the dead, this is especially the case.

The reader can imagine that autopsies, of all things, require a deft hand as much as they do an expansive medical background. After all, as WebMD says, medical examiners get called to perform autopsies to determine causes of death, especially if someone dies in a suspicious way. Qualified medical professionals are often pathologists who specialize in disease assessment (per John Hopkins), or else forensic pathologists who specialize in connecting circumstances of death to crime scene specifics (per the University of New Mexico School of Medicine).

In other words: such expertise doesn't come cheap. The law firm Christie, Farrell, Lee, & Bell states that autopsies usually cost between $3,000 and $5,000. But no worries, because states cover the cost — unless families request the procedure, that is.