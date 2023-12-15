The Spiritual Meaning Of The Winter Solstice Explained

The thin beam of light slowly widens as it makes its way down the stone corridor of the Neolithic tomb. And as the sun rises at Newgrange in Ireland during the winter solstice, the sunbeam grows and ultimately illuminates the entire chamber. It's a dramatic illustration of not just ancient astronomy and engineering but the spiritual importance of the winter solstice to the people who built it.

"At the heart of all religious systems is an understanding and celebration of the seasonal cycle of natural and human life – and that is what Newgrange does," archaeology professor Gabriel Cooney of University College Dublin told The Irish Times. The yearly event helps illustrate the idea of renewal and rebirth, Cooney told the newspaper. Throughout history and across the globe, the winter solstice has been a sacred time of the year. And while the specifics of each of the traditional celebrations centered around the event may differ, they have common threads that include light vanquishing darkness and the renewal of life, per History.