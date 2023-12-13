Inside Andre Braugher's Relationship With Andy Samberg

The image of Andy Samberg being the natural comic on set while Andre Braugher elevated the production with his professionalism shines through in a 2014 New York Times article, which discusses a scene in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in which Captain Holt is supposed to interrogate Detective Peralta in the "box," or interrogation room, over a prank he was planning to pull. One of Braugher's most famous roles, that of Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street," was often filmed in an interrogation room, and Braugher was expected to take the scene in his stride. But on the set of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Braugher found that he had lost the knack of entering the room and closing the door in a commanding way. So Samberg entertained the crew with comedy material while Braugher found his rhythm.

Indeed, Braugher often described himself as the straight man in the show in interviews and suggested that he was a newcomer to comedy. However, as Samberg has noted, Braugher has worked in comedy before, notably in "Men of a Certain Age" alongside Ray Romano. "Andre is actually incredible because he has comedy timing and he's done comedy ... but he's also Julliard-trained" (via Entertainment Weekly). Samberg has also praised Braucher's improvisational abilities, which often made the crew crack up.

And the relationship between the two was also reportedly playful. At the start of the show, Braugher famously gifted Samberg a photo of Barry White and Elton John together, which he believed reflected their dynamic, per The New York Times. Numerous selfies of the pair that show their closeness have also appeared on various platforms such as Reddit over the years.