How Bruce Willis Changed Hollywood Actors' Pay Forever

Pay rates in Hollywood are weird, as Vanity Fair can tell you. Awards, reviews, box office take, and the aggressive lobbying of agents all come together to determine a Hollywood actor's "quote," or the minimum fee that entices them to say yes to a project. The acceptable pay range for a major star has evolved over the years, with precedents often set by lone performers tenacious enough (or lucky enough) to make spectacular deals. In 1916, Mary Pickford became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood with $1,000 a week (per Money Week), which translates to about $28,000 in 2023. Making $1 million per picture became possible when Elizabeth Taylor got that fee for "Cleopatra" (per Turner Classic Movies). And in 1988, Bruce Willis scrambled the studios' pay scheme pyramid with what he took home for "Die Hard" — $5 million (per The New York Times), or the equivalent of $12 million in 2023.

Willis was a last-minute choice for the part of John McClane, according to Brian Abram's "Die Hard: An Oral History" (via The Washington Post). Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, and Sylvester Stallone had all turned the part down. So had Frank Sinatra, whose 1968 vehicle "The Detective" "Die Hard" was originally written as a sequel to. Willis was nowhere near their level of fame when he was cast, nor was he yet known for his work in action films. He was most known at the time for "Moonlighting," a TV comedy. His $5 million salary was less earth-shattering for its number than the fact that he got it at that point in his career.