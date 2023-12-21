Tragic Details About Eddie Fisher

When Eddie Fisher died in 2010, The Guardian lamented the fact that he was remembered more for his multiple wives and the scandals associated with his divorces and marriages than he was for his music. And in his heyday, his contributions to music's popular landscape were almost unthinkable ... especially considering he didn't seem too bothered about what, exactly, he was singing, and the lasting impact it might have.

While his contemporaries chose their songs for meaning and longevity, Fisher once said, "I was too busy making hit records to be concerned about music. [Others cared about] songs that meant something. I didn't." Although he was topping charts alongside people like Frank Sinatra and Perry Como, he'd later have to remind people that he had more consecutive hits than Elvis and the Beatles, and it's worth noting that in the first six years of the 1950s, he had 17 Top-10 songs, and 35 Top-40 hits.

Fisher's popularity would eventually slip away for a few reasons. In addition to his scandalous decision to leave America's sweetheart and his first wife, Debbie Reynolds, for the newly widowed Elizabeth Taylor, his acting career would never take off, and his signature pop sound would lose out to rock 'n roll in a big way. Surprisingly, that was almost the least tragic thing that happened to this one-time, chart-topping superstar.

The following article includes descriptions of addiction and mental health issues.