Whatever Happened To The 1888 Joseph Nawahi Oil Painting From Antiques Roadshow?

Joseph Nāwahī has been described as Hawaii's renaissance man. Born Iosepa Kaho'oluhi Nāwahī-o-Kalani'ōpu'u in 1842 according to Hana Hou! Magazine (via Academia), he served as a legislator and minister in the Kingdom of Hawaii, worked closely with Queen Liliʻuokalani to draft a new constitution in 1893, and remained a fierce advocate for Hawaiian independence after the monarchy was overthrown. Away from politics, Nāwahī was, at different times in his life, a teacher, principal, surveyor, lawyer, songwriter, and publisher.

He was also, per the Ka'iwakīloumoku Pacific Indigenous Institute, the only prominent Native Hawaiian of his time to take up Western-style painting. His artwork represented the kingdom at the 1889 Universal Exhibition in Paris. But very few of his paintings are known to have survived to the modern day.

One, an oil painting of Hilo Bay, was discovered by chance in an antique store in 1984. Bruce and Jackie Mahi Erickson bought it for $395, assuming it was just a nice piece of art. But when they recognized the style and signature on another piece in a Hilo museum, they realized what they had on their hands. The painting won national notice years later when Jackie brought it to PBS's "Antiques Roadshow." In a 2006 episode, her $395 purchase was estimated to have a value between $100,000 and $150,000.