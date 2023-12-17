Things Found At The Menendez Brothers Crime Scene

The Beverly Hills Police officers warily crept into the Beverly Hills mansion of the Menedez family. They believed the perpetrators who had broken into the home that night — August 20, 1989 — and murdered two people, Jose and Kitty Menedez, might still be inside, according to "The Menendez Murders: The Shocking Untold Story of the Menendez Family." They had no reason to initially suspect that the victim's children, Lyle, 21, and 18-year-old Erik, who had called 911 to report the crime, had anything to do with the murders.

As the investigators entered the foyer, they saw gym bags and jackets on the marble floor. They moved further into the home and in the family room discovered a scene out of a horror movie. The television was still on but the couple who had been watching it were obviously dead (via the menendeztrials YouTube channel). The officers didn't even need to check for a pulse. Jose, still on the couch, had a massive head and chest wound as well as damage to his arm and elbow. Kitty, sprawled out on the floor, had wounds to her face and body. The investigators could tell the killers had used shotguns to murder the couple.