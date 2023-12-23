14 Unsolved Murders From 1940s America

Murder, Inc., gangster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel made his fortune off the usual rackets of bootlegging, prostitution, and murder-for-hire. In a more bizarre venture, he also tried to sell an explosive known as atomite to Benito Mussolini's Italian military. But for all his fame, no one knows for sure who gunned him down in Beverly Hills, California, in 1947.

Siegel was in California to conduct business and enjoy a vacation with his daughters, who lived with his ex-wife Esta. After dinner with a handful of friends and business partners, Siegel returned to the house of his mistress Virginia Hill, who had left for Paris after an acrimonious fight. There, a gunman shot him twice in the face and twice in the chest. Police struggled to narrow down the suspect list due to Siegel's many enemies. He had construction debts related to his casino and East Coast kingpins like Salvatore "Lucky Luciano" Lucania hated him, as did Virginia Hill's family for mistreating her.

The hit's lead suspect was Murder, Inc., honcho Meyer Lansky. In 1947, an FBI informant claimed Lansky had identified the killer as Virginia's brother Chick. Robbie Sedway, son of Siegel's bookkeeper Moe Sedway and his wife Bee, told LA Magazine in 2014 that his mother's lover, Mathew Pandza, killed Siegel before Siegel could kill Moe. Moe had reportedly put Siegel in a bad position by telling Lansky about Siegel's financial issues. It seems Lansky was happy to see Siegel go — one way or another.