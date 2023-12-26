Tragic Details About Morgan Freeman

For several decades, Morgan Freeman has enchanted audiences with his outstanding performances and endeared himself as one of the most beloved entertainers in modern American cinema. Born in 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, Freeman had a brief career in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s before turning to acting in the 1960s. In 1971, he was cast in his first big role as Easy Reader on "The Electric Company," an educational children's TV show that he would eventually appear in 780 episodes of.

Freeman made the shift into more dramatic and adult roles in the 1980s, highlighted by performances in classic films like "Brubaker," "Driving Miss Daisy," and "The Shawshank Redemption." His first Oscar nomination came in 1988 for the film "Street Smart," and he won the award in 2005 for his role in "Million Dollar Baby." Freeman is one of the rare actors who has the range and depth to play everything from a Civil War soldier ("Glory"), to a school principal ("Lean on Me"), to even civil rights hero Nelson Mandela ("Invictus").

Yet, even though Freeman has experienced some of the biggest highs that Hollywood can offer, his life has not been without tragedy. At a young age and throughout his life, Freeman has had to deal with racism at times, and he has also lost many loved ones, including one to senseless and horrific violence. Still, Freeman has managed to keep going and continue producing some of the most timeless movies ever, a testament to his incredible character.