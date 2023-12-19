The Biggest Henge In The World Isn't Stonehenge

As Stonehenge Stone Circle News and Information explains, evidence suggests that despite the size and scope of the Durrington Walls, the site might have only been inhabited for a scant 50 years. The settlement's timing (overlapping with Stonehenge's current stone circle) plus its proximity to Stonehenge (a mere 5 miles) has led some to think it was the residential dwelling spot for those undertaking the construction of Stonehenge. On top of this, the Durrington Walls are adjacent to yet another ancient henge: Woodhenge, which was also built around 2500 B.C.E., same as both Stonehenge and the Durrington Walls.

As English Heritage explains, Woodhenge was discovered in 1925 when aerial photography revealed dark spots in the area's wheat field that looked almost like crop circles. Like the Durrington Walls, these spots were holes for posts. Nowadays, those posts have been filled in with logs to show how the ancient site might have looked. In fact, as we can see on Google Maps, Woodhenge is right next to the Durrington Walls, close enough that they look like part of the same complex.

At present, the Durrington Walls, Woodhenge, and Stonehenge are available to visit at any time. The U.K.'s National Trust even has a detailed, 5-mile walking map that guides visitors through each prominent location within and between the sites. For those wishing to embark on a little walkabout and contemplate the lives and mysteries of the past, there might not be a better option.

[Featured image by Ethan Doyle White via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]