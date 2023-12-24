Mafia Stories That Seem Too Wild To Be True

Paul Castellano inherited the Gambino Family from his cousin Carlo Gambino, who died in 1976. As head of what was considered the most powerful crime family, his organization committed murder, extortion, and prostitution, among other crimes. But he equally engaged in legitimate business in industries like construction or meat. He also disliked gratuitous violence and attempted to keep a low profile in his private life. Even so, as with any mafia boss, there was always a target on his back.

Gambino underboss Salvatore Gravano told Valuetainment that Castellano's affair with his Colombian maid, Gloria Olarte, was the final straw that lost him his remaining loyalists. Now, extramarital affairs were the norm among mafiosi. But, dons were expected to maintain a level of decorum and respect for their wives, who were viewed as mother figures, just as bosses were father figures. He was supposed to keep the affair discreet, outside of his own house, and certainly not in full view of his wife and children. Gravano said many of the Gambino men viewed Castellano's humiliation of his wife by his public affair with Olarte as akin to insulting their own mothers.

Gambino family rival John Gotti had Paul Castellano killed in 1985 over disagreements with Castellano's ban on drugs and opposition to street activity in general. But given Castellano's behavior at home, most of New York's other gangsters were happy to sit by and watch.