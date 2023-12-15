Sad Details Found In Matthew Perry's Autopsy Report

When it was announced that "Friends" actor Matthew Perry died on Saturday, October 28, it came as a shock to fans the world over. The actor, who played the smart-mouthed Chandler Bing for 10 years, was only 54. Warner Bros. Television Group said to CNN, "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many."

Early reports like that on CNN referred to Perry's death as a "drowning accident." Page Six later stated that Perry's assistant found him in his hot tub in his Los Angeles home. By the time first responders arrived, he was already dead. At the time, reports indicated that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system, but did not stipulate a cause of death. Now, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released the toxicology report, which revealed that his death was caused by the "acute effects of ketamine," which caused respiratory depression and cardiovascular overstimulation (via TMZ). Contributing factors were coronary artery disease, drowning, and the effects of buprenorphine — a drug used to help people experiencing addiction stop using opioids.

"Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness; coronary artery disease contributes due to exacerbation of ketamine-induced myocardial effects on the heart," the report said, per The Hill. "Buprenorphine effects are listed as contributory, even though not at toxic levels, due to the additive respiratory effects when present with high levels of ketamine. Autopsy shows no fatal blunt or penetrating trauma."