Things The Iron Claw Left Out About The True Story

Contains spoilers for "The Iron Claw"

The trailer for "The Iron Claw" advertises that A24's latest film is "based on the incredible true story" of the Von Erich family of wrestlers, and the movie itself opens with a title card that says it's inspired by real events. Sports biopics often take liberties with the truth, whether that means condensing or shuffling the timeline, compositing characters, or embellishing backstories. But biopics about professional wrestling are, in a way, going one step further and narrativizing a sport that's already been narrativized.

The real Von Erichs mythologized themselves in and out of the wrestling ring for the sake of the family business, so when writer-director and wrestling fan Sean Durkin (whose previous work includes the decidedly less epic and masculine films, 2011's "Martha Marcy May Marlene" and 2020's "The Nest") decided to adapt the infamous saga of the Von Erichs for his next project, he was aware that he was creating a false reality on top of a false reality.

Yet, the tragedies that make up the framework of "The Iron Claw" are, regrettably, all too real. In fact, what actually happened to the Von Erichs over the course of several decades, in the latter half of the twentieth century, is even more extreme than what's depicted in the film. These are the facts, faces, and formative moments from the Von Erich's sad legacy that didn't make it into "The Iron Claw."

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction, mental health issues, and death by suicide.