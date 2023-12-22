The True Story Of The Von Erich Family Portrayed In The Iron Claw

Way back in 1997, Kevin Von Erich reflected on the myriad trials and tribulations his family faced in its many decades in the wrestling business. "You put wrestling as the backdrop, but the human story is unbelievable," he told the Dallas Observer. "It's funny, and it's sad, and it's an emotional roller coaster. I would think it's what a movie producer would be looking for. Why the heck aren't they knocking on my door?"

Twenty-six years later, the Von Erichs are finally the subject of a big-screen project. "The Iron Claw" focuses on the lives of brothers Kevin (Zac Efron), David (Harris Dickinson), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and Mike (Stanley Simons) and their father, Fritz (Holt McCallany), and the challenges they face together as a pro wrestling dynasty. While Fritz's sons experience collective success as pro wrestlers, mainly in their home state of Texas, the onetime football star ultimately outlives all but one of his boys as the family deals with tragedy after tragedy.

Although "The Iron Claw" paints a fairly accurate picture of the Von Erichs, there are some creative liberties taken — the youngest son, Chris, for instance, is not featured in the film. Other real-life people and events may have also been omitted from the narrative or fictionalized. But with that in mind, here's an in-depth look at the Von Erich family's harrowing, yet true story, starting with patriarch Fritz's entry into the world of professional wrestling.