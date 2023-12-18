Everything To Know About The Seven Symbols Of Kwanzaa

Celebrations, traditions, and holidays don't have to be ancient to be incredibly meaningful. Just look at Kwanzaa: 2016 was a particularly significant year, as it marked the 50th anniversary of the holiday. But the symbols and meaning folded into this new holiday are rooted in age-old beliefs that make it a moving, beautiful tribute to African culture.

The holiday was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who spoke with the Los Angeles Sentinel around the milestone anniversary. In addition to being grateful that he had seen Kwanzaa spread far and wide while bringing so much meaning to so many families, he shared that he had created Kwanzaa alongside the Nguzo Saba. What is Nguzo Saba? Those are the seven principles developed and written to serve as a guiding light in helping people live their lives in the best way, to have a positive impact on the world around them, and to help make sure the next generation inherits a better world.

Karenga says that he had three goals behind Kwanzaa: "First, it was to reaffirm our rootedness in African culture, because we had been lifted out of our own culture and made a footnote and forgotten casualty in Europe's culture and history. ... Second... to give us a time when we as African people all over the world could come together, celebrate ourselves... [And] Third, ... to introduce and reaffirm the importance of communitarian African values." That said, let's take a look at exactly what the seven symbols of Kwanzaa mean.