Why New Year's Eve In Times Square Is A Bathroom Nightmare

Here's a fun idea: You leave the comfort of your warm and cozy home to stand outside in freezing temperatures packed shoulder-to-shoulder with loud, annoying, and overhyped strangers for hours with no food or drinks other than what you bring, and the strangers are also possibly losing their bowels into adult diapers right next to you. While cheering at a giant crystal ball that's sliding down a pole, we might add. And if you leave you can't go back. Also, if you want a good spot you've got to stand there for eight hours, starting at 3 p.m. — with your adult diaper strapped on. And you probably can't leave until 2 a.m. — with your adult diaper full up. Yay.

But somehow, someway, despite such ghastly horrors, Balldrop says that about 1 million people every year subject themselves to such torments in Times Square, New York City, on New Year's Eve – though a professor of crowd science told Long Island Business News that's a massive exaggeration — Perhaps they imagine it'll be only slightly worse than queuing up for a toilet at a summer music festival, minus the toilet. Perhaps they envision wondrous memories to last a lifetime, narrated by Ryan Seacrest. What they'll get is sick for the holidays, abject misery, and a diarrhea butt.

Believe it or not, none of the above is an exaggeration. If you're planning on heading to Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve, think again: there are no toilets. No, you can't leave. Yes, it's freezing. And yes, some folks resort to wearing adult diapers. Happy New Year!