The Reason 10 Calendar Days Were Skipped In 1582 (And What Happened Afterwards)

What would you do if you woke up tomorrow morning and realized you had lost a week of your life? And it wasn't because of a really bad hangover or a coma, but because the authorities had decided that the calendar was going to change. As weird as that sounds, that's what some Europeans woke up to on the morning of October 15, 1582. And this wasn't just a Proustian question of searching for lost time. There were practical implications to this as well, such as collecting your paycheck or paying rent for the month. And the fact that it was the pope taking away days of one's life didn't help matters at all.

The calendar as we understand it is a human invention meant to track the changing seasons. But what happens when that calendar becomes misaligned, so to speak? The question of whether or not that really matters came to a head in the 16th century due to how Christians calculated the date of Easter. As a result, timekeeping as we know it experienced a fundamental shift.

The Gregorian calendar as it's known and used today gets its name from Pope Gregory XIII, who oversaw its creation and installment in 1582. But the road to the implementation of the Gregorian calendar was a rocky one and meant that time had to be sacrificed, one way or another.