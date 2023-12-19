Where You'll Find Willie Nelson's Childhood Home
Willie Nelson was born in a tiny town in Depression-era Texas. For him, it was the center of the world. "You might say that I was born in the middle of nowhere, but I feel that I was born in the middle of everywhere," he mused in his autobiography "It's a Long Story: My Life." "I was born in what I look back on as a musical miracle." Nelson was born on April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, in a town that had already begun shrinking by then, according to Belt Magazine. Yet, thanks in part to Nelson's efforts, Abbot continues to survive.
Wilson's mother abandoned Nelson and his sister Bobbie when he was six months old, with his father leaving not long afterward, so Nelson's fraternal grandparents raised them along with a cousin. Their home, located at 307 Mesquite Street, still stands today. This modest home became the incubator for Nelson's burgeoning talent where love and music resided in equal measure. Nelson recalled that the home "was where the music was strongest," and he was thankful to be raised by "loving grandparents who were also dedicated music teachers."
Railroad town
Abbott, Texas, is in the Hill Country, an area in the central part of the state with rolling hills, grassland, and canyons, per Texas Parks & Wildlife. Abbott began as a railroad town in the 1880s during the building of the Missouri — Kansas — Texas Railroad and is named after a local politician, Jo Abbott, per the Texas Almanac. In "It's a Long Story," Nelson says it's located 70 miles south of Dallas and 30 miles north of Waco. Cotton was a major crop and Nelson — along with the rest of his family — picked the plant alongside his Mexican-born and Black neighbors.
His grandfather was a blacksmith, and Nelson enjoyed helping him at his work. They were "dirt poor" but "rich in love," according to Nelson, and got by with a small garden and some livestock. The home he grew up in is a two-story wooden home with a screened-in front porch, per Belt Magazine. At night the family would listen to the radio, another source of the music — from mariachi to country to gospel — that would inspire Nelson as he grew up.
Willie Nelson still has ties to town
Willie Nelson left Abbott after high school for brief stints in the U.S. Air Force and college before eventually settling in Nashville where his country music career took off, per Biography. But even as he rose to international fame, he never forgot his roots. As Abbott struggled through the decades — continuing to lose residents and experiencing a devastating fire that destroyed the courthouse, a historic building with a clock tower — Nelson stepped up to help. He held two benefit concerts to help rebuild it, per the Cleburne Times-Review.
In 2006, Nelson again came to the rescue to help his hometown. The dwindling congregation of the Abbott United Methodist Church, where Nelson and his family had been parishioners, could no longer afford its church building. He bought the church, paid for needed repairs, and allowed the congregation to continue using it. Nelson loved the church, where his sister performed on Sundays when they were young, and recalled how it too was important to his music. "With little Bobbie playing her heart out on the piano, the church was, for me, both a joy and the source of a musical expression that has lasted a lifetime," he recalled in "It's a Long Story." He still attends the church when he's in town.