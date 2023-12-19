Where You'll Find Willie Nelson's Childhood Home

Willie Nelson was born in a tiny town in Depression-era Texas. For him, it was the center of the world. "You might say that I was born in the middle of nowhere, but I feel that I was born in the middle of everywhere," he mused in his autobiography "It's a Long Story: My Life." "I was born in what I look back on as a musical miracle." Nelson was born on April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, in a town that had already begun shrinking by then, according to Belt Magazine. Yet, thanks in part to Nelson's efforts, Abbot continues to survive.

Wilson's mother abandoned Nelson and his sister Bobbie when he was six months old, with his father leaving not long afterward, so Nelson's fraternal grandparents raised them along with a cousin. Their home, located at 307 Mesquite Street, still stands today. This modest home became the incubator for Nelson's burgeoning talent where love and music resided in equal measure. Nelson recalled that the home "was where the music was strongest," and he was thankful to be raised by "loving grandparents who were also dedicated music teachers."