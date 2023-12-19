Tragic Details About Willie Nelson's Childhood

From "I Still Can't Believe You're Gone" to "Always on My Mind," from "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" to "Funny How Time Slips Away," some of Willie Nelson's greatest songs revolve around the feeling of heartbreak. And the sad truth is that for the iconic country star, heartbreak came into his life early though two seismic life events that happened while he was still a small child.

First, Nelson told The New Yorker that his parents divorced when he was "six months old or something," with his mother abandoning Willie and Bobbie altogether. His father later remarried, but rather than continue to care for the children, they were sent to live with their paternal grandparents. Thankfully, the grandparents proved to be instrumental in Nelson's transformation into a skilled musician, with the couple encouraging the budding artist to sing in church and buying him his first guitar and the sheet music he needed to learn songs. Sadly, Willie's beloved grandfather died shortly after buying 6-year-old Willie his first guitar.

Willie and Bonnie were left to be raised by their grandmother, whom he referred to affectionately as Mama Nelson. Mama Nelson continued to support Willie's creative talents while keeping him closely associated with the local Methodist Church and ensuring he had a Christian upbringing. Sadly, she too died while Willie was only a teenager. He was heartbroken, but by then he was already a working musician, ready to make his way in the world.