Here's How Many Active Volcanoes Are In Iceland (And It's Probably More Than You Think)

Hey, guess what: Did you know the surface of the planet upon which our entire civilization is built is a slippy, slidey jigsaw puzzle of tectonic slabs coasting on a roiling, liquid mantle that spews bursts of pressurized, flaming rock so hot that it's become liquid? Fun times. No, volcanic explosions don't only live in the past. No, southern Italy's Pompeii was not the only ancient city to get consumed by ash and lava (we're looking at you, Akrotiri). No, we can't really predict when volcanoes are going to go boom, like when La Palma ruined thousands of lives on the Canary Islands in 2021. And no, you won't be able to outrun lava flow, at least not over long distances. Our best advice? Stay away.

But sometimes you can't stay away. This is especially true if you live in Iceland, that ruggedly gorgeous land of Vikings who in 1,000 C.E. huddled up and said, "Listen, can we just get these Christians off our back by playing along with their whole religion thing?" Even in Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, you can't escape the view of pyroclastic flow. As The Guardian reports, late-2023 volcanic explosions on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula were visible from multiple cities, including Reykjavik. But while Icelandic authorities said that the eruptions present "no threat to life," we wouldn't prove that statement wrong by getting too close. Then again, that's difficult in Iceland — Visit Iceland says that the country has a full 32 active volcanoes.