How KFC Became Japan's Hallmark Christmas Food

Ah, Christmas food. Maybe you go for a large, typical spread of roast this and roast that with various vegetables and sauces, rolls, and apple pie. Maybe you eat chana masala and biryani, or empanadas and refried beans, or take-away Panda Express of questionable quality, or maybe you don't eat anything special because you don't give two you-know-whats about this whole Christmas thing. Or maybe you live in Japan and queue up outside of a KFC waiting for a deluxe Christmas meal pack of crispy fried chicken like your artery-clogging parents before you.

Hold on, you say: "Folks eat KFC for Christmas in Japan?" Yes, indeed. Feel free to peruse a Japanese-language KFC Christmas menu online; it doesn't matter if you don't read Japanese because everything has a picture. Behold: the Spicy Miso Garlic Chicken Combo, the Chicken Cream Pot Pie Combo, the Chicken Fillet Burger Abundant Combo, and of course, the Cheers Barrel — keep in mind that a barrel is bigger than a bucket.

So how did KFC, of all things, become Japan's staple Christmas food? As Insider explains, it was the work of one man with a keen marketing mind: Takeshi Okawara, who owned the first KFC in Japan in 1970. At a time of intense interest in all things Western, he launched an American turkey dinner-inspired Christmas "party barrel" that substituted fried chicken for turkey. Add to this some family-targeted advertisements in a country that didn't celebrate Christmas (and therefore had no Christmas traditions), and bingo: KFC rules to this day.