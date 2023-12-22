Inside John F. Kennedy's Relationship With His Mistress Judith Exner

Few presidents have been as mythologized and worshiped as John F. Kennedy, who became a legendary figure after his assassination on November 22, 1963. His administration was considered in such vaunted terms that it even attracted an Arthurian nickname: Camelot. Kennedy's marriage to Jacqueline, who was first lady during his presidency, has also been mythologized, with Jackie — who later became known as Jackie Onassis after remarrying — becoming idealized in the popular imagination thanks to her air of grace and glamor. However, the truth was that Kennedy was a far from fidelitous husband, with a string of high-profile affairs, including an alleged fling with Marilyn Monroe. All of Kennedy's affairs posed a threat to his political career, though none became widespread public knowledge until after his death.

One, however, seems in retrospect to have been more dangerous than most: His dalliance with Judith Exner, the daughter of a wealthy architect who became Kennedy's mistress while he was still a senator in 1960. Per her testimony and research by several JFK scholars, it is believed that Exner also became instrumental in helping her lover communicate with the mob, with whom she also grew to have close ties.