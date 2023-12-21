Who Inherited Tina Turner's Money After She Died?

The world of music lost one of its biggest and most enduring stars in 2023 when Tina Turner, who had been active in the industry since her first release way back in the 1960s, sadly died on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. Turner remained a hugely popular and critically acclaimed performer throughout her career, with her final tour in 2008 generating $132 million. She sold an estimated 200 million records over the course of her career, and by the time of her death had amassed a personal fortune of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Though Turner was a loving mother of four children, two of them died before Turner herself. Meanwhile, the other two have reportedly struggled to establish a legal claim to an inheritance due to the fact that they were informally adopted by the singer. It is believed that a large portion of Turner's estate went to her husband Erwin Bach, who she was married to for the last 10 years of her life.