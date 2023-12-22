The Poignant Reason Behind Morgan Freeman's Famous Hoop Earrings

An actor can count on having made their name if their physical and vocal traits become touchstones in pop culture. In recent years, Morgan Freeman has seen multiple characteristics of his being so honored. His voice is in high demand for narration, and when he's not available, impersonators will do — though Freeman's been known to parody his own eloquent descriptions, as he did on "The Graham Norton Show." His voice and his distinctive freckles have also become fodder for comedians and cartoonists, and "South Park" even spoofed both at once.

Less commented on in parodies and references are Freeman's golden hoop earrings, though they are a regular part of his ensemble. But if they aren't often spoofed, he said in a 2019 Instagram post that he's often asked about them in his private life. According to Freeman himself in an interview with Fox News, he was first inspired to get them when he saw Burt Lancaster in a pirate movie (probably 1952's "The Crimson Pirate"). "I thought that was sexy," said Freeman.

But while the earrings started out as a fashion statement, Freeman had another reason for getting them, one he's shared several times since that 2010 interview. "The truth is," he wrote on Instagram in 2019, "These are worth just enough for someone to buy me a coffin if I die in a strange place. That's why sailors used to wear them and that's why I do."