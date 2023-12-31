The Harrowing True Story Of The Fritzl Family

On Friday, April 25, 2008, 42-year-old Elisabeth Fritzl stepped foot into the world outside her home for the first time in almost 24 years, and the next day, made her way to the local hospital with her father, Josef Fritzl, to visit her seriously ill daughter Kerstin. With her 19-year-old daughter's life hanging in the balance, the woman was promptly arrested on suspicion of child abuse and endangerment by Austrian police. However, what already seemed like a strange tale was about to get even stranger, and a whole lot darker.

On August 28, 1984, Elisabeth's life had changed forever, but not in a good way. That day, her father Josef had kidnapped her and locked her into an underground dungeon he'd built. Elisabeth would stay trapped, enduring horrifying amounts of abuse at the hands of her father, until that April night when he finally allowed her to come upstairs and out of her forced captivity. To explain her disappearance, police were led to believe that she had been living with a religious cult and did not want to be contacted, and even her own mother did not know the truth about her captivity.

It was not until after Elisabeth had been arrested and questioned that authorities finally learned the horrible truth about her abuse and confinement since August 1984. This is the harrowing true story of the Fritzl family.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse, domestic abuse and sexual assault.