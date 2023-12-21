What Season 6 Of The Crown Gets Wrong About History

Few families are in the spotlight in the same way as the British royals, and it's been that way since long before there was a spotlight in the modern-day sense. They've been a driving force — for better or worse — for centuries, so it's understandable that it might be a bit daunting to write an entire television series about them. While some of the scenes and dialogue in "The Crown" were plucked from very real events and conversations, that wasn't the case with everything.

The show's head researcher and historian Annie Sulzberger told Variety, "This is a drama, and dramatists have to look at history differently. These are not inaccuracies. They were decisions to deviate from history." What's the difference? It's tricky: Sulzberger explained that some things might simply get condensed for the sake of television. They may have happened, just not in the way that's presented.

Season 6 of "The Crown" presented a few unique challenges, starting with the fact that dealing with Princess Diana's death was always going to be difficult — and explaining her relationship with Dodi Fayed meant that a lot of things were going to have to be interpreted. Also, showrunners occasionally had to deal with conflicting versions of the same events. Diana is shown meeting with Prime Minister Tony Blair at his home in the summer of 1997, but Blair's recollections in his biography don't actually line up with what Diana said in interviews. What happened? Who knows! That said, let's look at a few times "The Crown" painted history with a bit of fiction.