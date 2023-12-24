What Happened To Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn?

Early reporting can often lack key facts that complicate a news narrative, but it's not often that a story shifts as dramatically as the Dee Dee Blanchard murder. Initially described as the murder of a long-suffering mother whose disabled daughter was feared kidnapped, sympathy radically shifted as Blanchard's many deceptions unraveled after her death. For years, she had maintained that her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, suffered everything from sleep apnea to leukemia, and she subjected Gypsy Rose to serious medical interventions. Neighbors, caregivers, and charities were all deceived. And when her body was found in June 2015 with Gypsy Rose unaccounted for, friends and local reporters in Springfield, Missouri feared both might be dead and began raising money for a funeral (per BuzzFeed News).

But Gypsy Rose was not sick, had never been sick. She was a victim of Munchausen by proxy syndrome, a psychological condition wherein a caregiver fakes or creates symptoms in the person they're caring for to gain attention. And after years of physical and psychological abuse, she sought to escape through a relationship with Nicholas Godejohn, a Big Bend, Wisconsin man she had met online. The two built an elaborate fantasy life in chats, and as early as 2014, they discussed killing Gypsy Rose's mother.

After doing the deed, they were quickly discovered by the authorities and surrendered without incident. Gypsy Rose's health on arrest upended her mother's lies. She and Godejohn both agreed that he was the one who stabbed Blanchard. But the details of the planning — and the fate of Godejohn, who is in prison as of this writing — have been an ongoing and controversial muddle.